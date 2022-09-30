WisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund (NASDAQ:DXJS) Short Interest Down 41.0% in September

WisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund (NASDAQ:DXJS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,700 shares, a drop of 41.0% from the August 31st total of 28,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.7 days.

WisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DXJS traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $44.12. The company had a trading volume of 22,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,006. WisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund has a 1 year low of $39.91 and a 1 year high of $45.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $44.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.23.

Get WisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DXJS. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of WisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund by 102.7% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 134,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,736,000 after purchasing an additional 68,374 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its position in shares of WisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund by 70.8% in the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 15,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 6,348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of WisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund by 5.3% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $873,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039 shares in the last quarter.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.