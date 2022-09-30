WisdomTree U.S. High Yield Corporate Bond Fund (BATS:WFHY) Stock Price Down 0.8%

WisdomTree U.S. High Yield Corporate Bond Fund (BATS:WFHY – Get Rating)’s share price fell 0.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $42.56 and last traded at $42.85. 15,960 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $43.18.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.32.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WisdomTree U.S. High Yield Corporate Bond Fund

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. High Yield Corporate Bond Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Collaborative Wealth Managment Inc. purchased a new position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. High Yield Corporate Bond Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,738,000. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WisdomTree U.S. High Yield Corporate Bond Fund by 4.5% during the second quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 21,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $986,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WisdomTree U.S. High Yield Corporate Bond Fund by 86.0% during the second quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 67,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,957,000 after purchasing an additional 31,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. High Yield Corporate Bond Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $105,000.

