Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WOLTF) Short Interest Down 34.0% in September

Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WOLTF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 235,700 shares, a decline of 34.0% from the August 31st total of 357,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 392.8 days.
Wolters Kluwer Price Performance
WOLTF stock opened at $97.51 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.08. Wolters Kluwer has a 52 week low of $87.35 and a 52 week high of $114.00.
About Wolters Kluwer
