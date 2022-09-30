Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WOLTF) Short Interest Down 34.0% in September

Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WOLTF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 235,700 shares, a decline of 34.0% from the August 31st total of 357,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 392.8 days.

WOLTF stock opened at $97.51 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.08. Wolters Kluwer has a 52 week low of $87.35 and a 52 week high of $114.00.

Wolters Kluwer N.V. provides professional information, software solutions, and services in the Netherlands, rest of Europe, the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Health; Tax & Accounting; Governance, Risk & Compliance; and Legal & Regulatory.

