Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) Shares Down 7.2%

Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 7.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $15.16 and last traded at $15.42. 1,843 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 589,796 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.62.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Williams Capital restated a “downgrade” rating on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a report on Monday, July 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Wolverine World Wide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. William Blair lowered shares of Wolverine World Wide to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Argus lowered shares of Wolverine World Wide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.50.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.96. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 11.31 and a beta of 1.69.

Wolverine World Wide ( NYSE:WWW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The textile maker reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. Wolverine World Wide had a net margin of 4.59% and a return on equity of 26.84%. The firm had revenue of $713.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $738.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Wolverine World Wide, Inc. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 30th. Wolverine World Wide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.21%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WWW. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 70,841 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,599,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 11,869 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in Wolverine World Wide by 10.4% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 9,297 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 6.6% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 16,985 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 6.7% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 18,425 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 1,157 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.00% of the company’s stock.

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Wolverine Michigan Group and Wolverine Boston Group.

