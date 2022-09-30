Worley (OTCMKTS:WYGPY) Upgraded at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Worley (OTCMKTS:WYGPY – Get Rating) from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Worley from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Sunday, June 5th.
Worley Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS WYGPY opened at $8.27 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.76. Worley has a 1-year low of $6.57 and a 1-year high of $11.22.
Worley Cuts Dividend
About Worley
Worley Limited provides professional project and asset services to energy, chemicals, and resources sectors worldwide. The company offers digital, consulting, engineering and design, construction management, construction and fabrication, supply chain management, project management, and operation and maintenance services, as well as maintenance, modification, and operation services.
