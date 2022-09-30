Xion Finance Market Cap Hits $53,850.56 (XGT)

Xion Finance (XGT) traded up 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 30th. Over the last seven days, Xion Finance has traded down 3% against the U.S. dollar. Xion Finance has a total market cap of $53,850.56 and approximately $869.00 worth of Xion Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Xion Finance coin can currently be bought for $0.0054 or 0.00000028 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00003063 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010903 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069182 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10658794 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.12 or 0.00145084 BTC.

Waifu Token (WAIF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $349.87 or 0.01805374 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005159 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005159 BTC.

Xion Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,960,845 coins. Xion Finance’s official Twitter account is @xion_global. The official website for Xion Finance is xion.finance.

According to CryptoCompare, “Xion Finance enables users to earn compounding interest, trading fees and XGT rewards using smart contracts which are open source. Xion Finance does not take custody of tokens. Xion Global Inc. is a Delaware corporation and is not a licensed bank, money lender or an exchange. Xion Finance uses Uniswap Exchange contracts for placing a trade. Xion Finance currently charges minimal fees from users for the services provided through its smart contracts.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Xion Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Xion Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Xion Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

