XPS Pensions Group (LON:XPS) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $133.61

XPS Pensions Group plc (LON:XPS – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 133.61 ($1.61) and traded as low as GBX 118 ($1.43). XPS Pensions Group shares last traded at GBX 124.50 ($1.50), with a volume of 181,383 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

XPS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of XPS Pensions Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on XPS Pensions Group from GBX 160 ($1.93) to GBX 170 ($2.05) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 190.50 ($2.30).

XPS Pensions Group Stock Up 3.2 %

The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 136.27 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 133.62. The stock has a market capitalization of £262.59 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,173.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.92, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.43.

XPS Pensions Group Company Profile

XPS Pensions Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides employee benefit consultancy and related business services in the United Kingdom. The company offers advisory services to pension schemes and corporate sponsors; independent investment advisory services; DB and DC master trust schemes; and self-invested personal pension (SIPP) and SSAS pension services.

