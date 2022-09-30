Yext (NYSE:YEXT) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Yext (NYSE:YEXT – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -$0.08–$0.06 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -$0.12. The company issued revenue guidance of $399.40 million-$401.40 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $401.95 million. Yext also updated its Q3 2023 guidance to -$0.01-$0.01 EPS.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. MKM Partners dropped their target price on shares of Yext from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 8th. DA Davidson set a $6.00 target price on shares of Yext in a report on Monday, June 20th.

YEXT stock opened at $4.59 on Friday. Yext has a 52-week low of $4.00 and a 52-week high of $13.13. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $566.59 million, a P/E ratio of -6.29 and a beta of 1.29.

Yext ( NYSE:YEXT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 7th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.02. Yext had a negative net margin of 23.46% and a negative return on equity of 50.82%. The business had revenue of $100.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.22) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Yext will post -0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel Ho Shin sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.97, for a total transaction of $99,400.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 47,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $238,520.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 8.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Prelude Capital Management LLC grew its position in Yext by 327.9% during the first quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 57,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 44,317 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Yext by 40.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 53,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 15,382 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Yext in the first quarter worth approximately $249,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Yext in the first quarter worth approximately $230,000. Finally, Mariner LLC bought a new stake in Yext in the first quarter worth approximately $212,000. 68.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Yext, Inc organizes business facts to provide answers to consumer questions in North America and internationally. It operates Yext platform, a cloud-based platform that allows its customers to provide answers to consumer questions, to control the facts about their businesses and the content of their landing pages, and to manage their consumer reviews, as well as provides customers to update their information and content through its knowledge network of approximately 200 maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories, and social networks.

