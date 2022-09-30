Yiren Digital (NYSE:YRD) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Yiren Digital (NYSE:YRD – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE YRD opened at $1.06 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.69. The firm has a market cap of $89.02 million, a P/E ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.39. Yiren Digital has a 52 week low of $0.67 and a 52 week high of $4.47. The company has a quick ratio of 4.37, a current ratio of 4.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Yiren Digital stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Yiren Digital Ltd. (NYSE:YRD – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 854,757 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,293 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 1.02% of Yiren Digital worth $2,173,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 1.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Yiren Digital Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an online consumer finance marketplace that connects borrowers and investors in the People's Republic of China. It offers loan facilitation services; and post-origination services, such as cash processing, collection, and SMS services. The company's loan products portfolio includes unsecured consumer loans; secured consumer loans, which include secured financial leasing, auto-secured, and property-secured loans; and small business loans.

