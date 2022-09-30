Yotta Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:YOTA) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Yotta Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:YOTA – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a growth of 80.0% from the August 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 50,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Yotta Acquisition Price Performance

YOTA stock opened at $9.89 on Friday. Yotta Acquisition has a one year low of $9.80 and a one year high of $9.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.87.

Institutional Trading of Yotta Acquisition

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Yotta Acquisition stock. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Yotta Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:YOTA – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 675,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,635,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP owned 5.87% of Yotta Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 44.21% of the company’s stock.

About Yotta Acquisition

Yotta Acquisition Corporation focuses on entering into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on high technology, blockchain, software and hardware, ecommerce, social media, and other general business industries worldwide.

