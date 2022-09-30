Yunji Inc. (NASDAQ:YJ) Shares Sold by TB Alternative Assets Ltd.

TB Alternative Assets Ltd. lessened its stake in Yunji Inc. (NASDAQ:YJ – Get Rating) by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,290,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 173,009 shares during the quarter. Yunji accounts for about 0.7% of TB Alternative Assets Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. TB Alternative Assets Ltd.’s holdings in Yunji were worth $1,342,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Separately, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Yunji by 161.4% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 153,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 94,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Yunji alerts:

Yunji Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of YJ stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $0.83. The company had a trading volume of 3,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 107,903. The firm has a market cap of $178.74 million, a P/E ratio of 27.76 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.01. Yunji Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.50 and a twelve month high of $1.42.

About Yunji

Yunji ( NASDAQ:YJ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $42.39 million during the quarter. Yunji had a return on equity of 6.96% and a net margin of 3.78%.

(Get Rating)

Yunji Inc operates a social e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It offers a range of product categories that cater various daily needs of users and their households, including beauty and personal care, household goods, cloths, food and fresh produce, computer and electronics, apparel, bags and cases, baby and maternity products, and home appliances.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yunji Inc. (NASDAQ:YJ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Yunji Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yunji and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.