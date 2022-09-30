Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Shares Sold by Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp reduced its stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,801 shares of the company’s stock after selling 205 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $1,857,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its stake in Zoetis by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 3,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $869,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Norway Savings Bank raised its stake in Zoetis by 1.8% in the second quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 3,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Zoetis by 3.9% in the first quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its stake in Zoetis by 0.5% in the second quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 12,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,201,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Telemus Capital LLC raised its stake in Zoetis by 4.0% in the first quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 1,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. 91.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 2,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.26, for a total transaction of $390,623.42. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,269,818.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Zoetis news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 2,167 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.26, for a total value of $390,623.42. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,269,818.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 9,689 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,744,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,153,740. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,167 shares of company stock valued at $2,190,623 over the last quarter. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Zoetis Stock Performance

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Zoetis in a research note on Monday, July 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $205.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com cut Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Zoetis from $275.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Zoetis from $208.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Friday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $224.00.

Shares of NYSE ZTS traded down $0.60 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $150.35. 43,741 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,847,356. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Zoetis Inc. has a 1 year low of $147.77 and a 1 year high of $249.27. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $165.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $172.29. The stock has a market cap of $70.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.08, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.77.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.02). Zoetis had a return on equity of 49.03% and a net margin of 26.14%. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.19 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zoetis Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

See Also

