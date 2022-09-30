Zyro (ZYRO) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $230,654.00

Zyro (ZYRO) traded down 2.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 29th. Zyro has a market capitalization of $163,607.25 and approximately $230,654.00 worth of Zyro was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Zyro has traded up 1.9% against the dollar. One Zyro coin can currently be bought for $0.0047 or 0.00000024 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Zyro alerts:

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000322 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004127 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0730 or 0.00000377 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010924 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000056 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069182 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10658794 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Zyro Profile

Zyro’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 35,000,000 coins. Zyro’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Zyro is zyro.finance.

Zyro Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Zyro is a decentralized trading protocol on zilliqa, developed by core members of zilliqa community. Zyro token is the governance token of zyro protocol, holders will be able to vote for future roadmap of the protocol and the way the protocol manage it’s assets with their tokens. Zyro protocol allows participants to mine zyro tokens by providing liquidity, trading, promoting or simply holding. Zyro increases the efficiency and lowers the fees of trading by using a much high-performance underlying public chain-zilliqa. It made frictionless, high-frequency trading possible.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zyro directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zyro should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zyro using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Zyro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zyro and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.