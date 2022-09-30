Zyro (ZYRO) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $230,654.00

Zyro (ZYRO) traded down 2.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 29th. Zyro has a market capitalization of $163,607.25 and approximately $230,654.00 worth of Zyro was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Zyro has traded up 1.9% against the dollar. One Zyro coin can currently be bought for $0.0047 or 0.00000024 BTC on major exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000322 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000029 BTC.
- Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004127 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0730 or 0.00000377 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010924 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000056 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069182 BTC.
- MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10658794 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
Zyro Profile
Zyro’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 35,000,000 coins. Zyro’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Zyro is zyro.finance.
Zyro Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zyro directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zyro should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zyro using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for Zyro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zyro and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.