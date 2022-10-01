0Chain (ZCN) Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $13.63 Million

0Chain (ZCN) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 1st. Over the last seven days, 0Chain has traded down 13.8% against the dollar. One 0Chain coin can currently be bought for $0.12 or 0.00000613 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. 0Chain has a market cap of $13.63 million and $22,766.00 worth of 0Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About 0Chain

0Chain (ZCN) is a coin. It launched on September 5th, 2018. 0Chain’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 115,000,000 coins. The official website for 0Chain is 0chain.net. The official message board for 0Chain is medium.com/0chain. 0Chain’s official Twitter account is @0costcloud and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for 0Chain is /r/0chain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling 0Chain

According to CryptoCompare, “0chain is a free decentralized scalable cloud platform, that offers sub-second finality, and self-forking capability to support multiple chains specific to an application, vertical, or geo-location. It provides a zero-cost, fast finality, infinitely scalable blockchain for web and IoT applications. ZCN is an Ethereum-based token that powers 0chain platform. “

