11,414 Shares in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC) Purchased by Urban Wealth Management LLC

Urban Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 11,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $375,000. Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF accounts for about 1.3% of Urban Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $221,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 35,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,493,000 after purchasing an additional 4,741 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 11,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 230.9% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 139.1% during the 1st quarter. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC now owns 19,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $781,000 after purchasing an additional 11,399 shares in the last quarter.

Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS:NUSC traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $32.06. 137,453 shares of the stock traded hands. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $35.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.00. Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $24.96 and a 52-week high of $29.93.

