12,864 Shares in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) Purchased by Samson Rock Capital LLP

Samson Rock Capital LLP purchased a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 12,864 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $3,069,000. Carlisle Companies comprises 3.8% of Samson Rock Capital LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CSL. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 121,561 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $30,162,000 after purchasing an additional 17,589 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 23,499 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,831,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Carlisle Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $233,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 1,420.0% in the 4th quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 76,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $18,857,000 after acquiring an additional 71,000 shares during the period. Finally, 626 Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $202,000. 88.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Carlisle Companies

In other Carlisle Companies news, CEO D Christian Koch sold 40,567 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.77, for a total transaction of $12,850,408.59. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 119,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,879,990.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Nicholas J. Shears sold 10,617 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.44, for a total value of $3,317,175.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,841,570.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO D Christian Koch sold 40,567 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.77, for a total transaction of $12,850,408.59. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 119,582 shares in the company, valued at $37,879,990.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 58,456 shares of company stock worth $18,458,337. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Carlisle Companies Stock Performance

Carlisle Companies stock remained flat at $280.41 during trading hours on Friday. 625,265 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 435,929. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.50 billion, a PE ratio of 19.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.01. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 52 week low of $197.66 and a 52 week high of $318.71. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $296.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $265.80.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The conglomerate reported $6.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.99 by $1.16. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 32.22%. The business’s revenue was up 57.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.16 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 20.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Carlisle Companies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This is an increase from Carlisle Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 17th. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.73%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CSL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $335.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Carlisle Companies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $316.00.

Carlisle Companies Profile

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturer of engineered products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Mexico, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, and Carlisle Fluid Technologies.

