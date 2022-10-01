1irstGold Trading Up 1.2% Over Last Week (1GOLD)

1irstGold (1GOLD) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 1st. 1irstGold has a market cap of $5.00 million and approximately $11,182.00 worth of 1irstGold was traded on exchanges in the last day. One 1irstGold coin can currently be bought for approximately $61.78 or 0.00319949 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, 1irstGold has traded up 1.2% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005181 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,312.17 or 1.00017604 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00007141 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004813 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.49 or 0.00064683 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00002994 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010358 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00005496 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.61 or 0.00065295 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.00 or 0.00082857 BTC.

1irstGold Coin Profile

1irstGold (CRYPTO:1GOLD) is a coin. Its launch date was March 11th, 2021. 1irstGold’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 80,886 coins. 1irstGold’s official website is 1irstgold.com. The official message board for 1irstGold is medium.com/@1irstgold/1irstgold-becomes-the-first-means-to-store-physical-gold-in-digital-form-18d12f7bedde. 1irstGold’s official Twitter account is @1irstgold and its Facebook page is accessible here.

1irstGold Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Each GOLD token represents the value of one gram of fine gold. The owner of this GOLD Token can always convert his token into almost any conceivable cryptocurrency, as well as FIAT currencies like the Euro or the US Dollar. The official 1irstGold ticker is “GOLD” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “1GOLD” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1irstGold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade 1irstGold should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase 1irstGold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

