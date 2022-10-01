1World (1WO) One Day Trading Volume Hits $6,207.00

1World (1WO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 1st. Over the last seven days, 1World has traded down 0.1% against the dollar. One 1World coin can now be purchased for about $0.0669 or 0.00000346 BTC on exchanges. 1World has a total market cap of $2.49 million and $6,207.00 worth of 1World was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About 1World

1World’s launch date was November 30th, 2017. 1World’s total supply is 37,219,453 coins. The official website for 1World is ico.1worldonline.com. 1World’s official Twitter account is @1World_Online and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “1Worls is a digital-data collecting platform. Its objective is to provide users (brands) with the tools for customer behavior studies and opinions. To understand the public needs and wills, users are able to perform Polls, Quizzes, Surveys, and Trivia activities at the 1World platform, also it has a Compare & Contrast system so the user can analyze the Before vs After effect. The 1WO token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency. It is the medium for all payments processed at the 1Worlds platform and allows end users (readers) on the site to earn tokens by collecting points for engagements and contributions within the brands' campaigns.”

