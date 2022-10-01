219,570 Shares in United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) Bought by Atwood & Palmer Inc.

Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new stake in shares of United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 219,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,651,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. owned about 0.38% of United Natural Foods at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UNFI. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of United Natural Foods during the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC grew its holdings in United Natural Foods by 291.9% during the 1st quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 2,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in United Natural Foods by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. bought a new stake in United Natural Foods during the 2nd quarter worth about $99,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in United Natural Foods during the 4th quarter worth about $104,000. 88.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have commented on UNFI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of United Natural Foods from $54.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of United Natural Foods from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of United Natural Foods from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, MKM Partners reduced their target price on shares of United Natural Foods from $69.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, United Natural Foods presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.29.

In other news, CEO J Alexander Douglas, Jr. bought 2,932 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $33.98 per share, with a total value of $99,629.36. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 56,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,928,806.74. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE UNFI opened at $34.37 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. United Natural Foods, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.90 and a 12-month high of $57.89. The company has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 8.47 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $43.55 and its 200-day moving average is $41.94.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 27th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.03. United Natural Foods had a net margin of 0.86% and a return on equity of 15.95%. The business had revenue of $7.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.33 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that United Natural Foods, Inc. will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, nutritional supplements and sports nutrition, bulk and foodservice products, and personal care items.

