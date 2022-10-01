3i Group (LON:III) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

Barclays restated their overweight rating on shares of 3i Group (LON:III – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 1,860 ($22.47) price objective on the stock.

III stock opened at GBX 1,093 ($13.21) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.75, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.14. 3i Group has a one year low of GBX 1,042 ($12.59) and a one year high of GBX 1,507.50 ($18.22). The stock has a market cap of £10.64 billion and a PE ratio of 264.01. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,193.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,231.27.

3i Group plc is a private equity firm specializing in mature companies, growth capital, middle markets, infrastructure, and management leveraged buyouts and buy-ins. The firm also provides infrastructure financing and debt management. For debt management, it invests in senior and mezzanine corporate debt in typically large and private companies in United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, and North America.

