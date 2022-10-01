4,061 Shares in Invesco Global Water ETF (NASDAQ:PIO) Bought by Urban Wealth Management LLC

Urban Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Global Water ETF (NASDAQ:PIO – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 4,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PIO. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Invesco Global Water ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 565,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,651,000 after acquiring an additional 5,195 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Invesco Global Water ETF in the first quarter valued at $15,542,000. MD Financial Management Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco Global Water ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 406,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,644,000 after acquiring an additional 10,139 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Global Water ETF by 824.4% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 224,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,196,000 after acquiring an additional 200,147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Money Design Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Invesco Global Water ETF by 23.1% in the second quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 189,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,884,000 after acquiring an additional 35,617 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Global Water ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ PIO traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $28.72. The company had a trading volume of 23,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,535. The business has a 50 day moving average of $32.33 and a 200-day moving average of $33.22. Invesco Global Water ETF has a 1-year low of $28.19 and a 1-year high of $43.63.

Invesco Global Water ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco Global Water ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th were issued a $0.091 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 19th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%.

PowerShares Global Water Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ OMX Global Water Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its total assets in the equity securities that comprise the Index, American depository receipts (ADR) and Global depository receipts (GDR) that are based on the securities in the Index.

