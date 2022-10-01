4ART Coin (4ART) Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $38.60 Million

4ART Coin (4ART) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 1st. One 4ART Coin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0110 or 0.00000057 BTC on exchanges. 4ART Coin has a market cap of $38.60 million and approximately $10,206.00 worth of 4ART Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, 4ART Coin has traded 0.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0499 or 0.00000258 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0619 or 0.00000321 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003368 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001036 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00010880 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000056 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069568 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10635234 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About 4ART Coin

4ART Coin’s launch date was June 12th, 2020. 4ART Coin’s total supply is 3,508,500,000 coins. 4ART Coin’s official Twitter account is @4ARTechnologies and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for 4ART Coin is www.4art-technologies.com.

4ART Coin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The 4ARTapp is a toolbox to digitize all relevant tasks related to art handling and network all players with each other. All market participants benefit from greater transparency, security, process-efficiency, and a significant reduction in costs.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 4ART Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade 4ART Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase 4ART Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

