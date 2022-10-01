559,959 Shares in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) Acquired by Artemis Investment Management LLP

Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 559,959 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,867,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP owned 0.37% of Bunge at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BG. Metis Global Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bunge in the 1st quarter worth $313,000. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Bunge by 20.2% in the first quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 2,709 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Bunge by 1,486.2% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,491 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,397 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its position in Bunge by 63.4% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 5,363 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $594,000 after acquiring an additional 2,081 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in shares of Bunge by 237.1% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,151 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513 shares during the last quarter. 83.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bunge alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet lowered Bunge from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Bunge from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. Bank of America upgraded Bunge from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Bunge from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $130.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt assumed coverage on Bunge in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bunge currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $118.67.

Bunge Price Performance

Shares of BG traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $82.57. 1,051,544 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,066,652. The company has a market cap of $12.54 billion, a PE ratio of 7.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.55. Bunge Limited has a 52-week low of $80.41 and a 52-week high of $128.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $94.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Bunge (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.40 by ($0.43). The company had revenue of $17.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.64 billion. Bunge had a net margin of 2.73% and a return on equity of 27.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.61 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Bunge Limited will post 12.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Bunge Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.51%.

Bunge Profile

(Get Rating)

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bunge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bunge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.