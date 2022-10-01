5,989 Shares in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Acquired by Lincoln Capital Corp

Lincoln Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 5,989 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $637,000.
Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Roble Belko & Company Inc purchased a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. City State Bank purchased a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Concorde Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000.
iShares National Muni Bond ETF Price Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA MUB remained flat at $102.58 during trading on Friday. 6,246,739 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,915,428. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a one year low of $102.21 and a one year high of $116.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $106.05 and a 200-day moving average of $106.84.
iShares National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile
iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iShares National Muni Bond ETF (MUB)
- EV Battery Maker Freyr Set For Major Global Expansion
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 9/26 – 9/30
- This Is A Memorable Time To Buy Into Micron Technology
- Let Paychex Stock Work Hard For You
- Thor Industries Hammers Out A Bottom
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.