8,256 Shares in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Bought by Bogart Wealth LLC

Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 8,256 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,292,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in Accenture during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its stake in Accenture by 230.6% in the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 119 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.73% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Accenture news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $166,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 25,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,680,300. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $225,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,420,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 555 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $166,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 25,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,680,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 11,389 shares of company stock worth $3,132,777. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Accenture Stock Performance

NYSE:ACN traded down $0.97 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $257.30. 2,924,375 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,300,626. Accenture plc has a twelve month low of $254.27 and a twelve month high of $417.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $292.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $297.72. The firm has a market cap of $162.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.22.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $15.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.41 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 31.68% and a net margin of 11.17%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.20 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 11.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Accenture Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. This is an increase from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 12th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.23%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ACN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on Accenture from $460.00 to $360.00 in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Accenture from $281.00 to $268.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 23rd. BNP Paribas downgraded Accenture from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $320.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Accenture from $310.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Accenture from $350.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $339.26.

About Accenture

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

