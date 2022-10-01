8,400 Shares in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) Purchased by Edge Wealth Management LLC

Edge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 8,400 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $593,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LEN. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Lennar by 14.7% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,617,934 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,027,993,000 after acquiring an additional 1,614,706 shares during the last quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT grew its stake in shares of Lennar by 111.9% during the first quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT now owns 1,368,189 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $111,056,000 after buying an additional 722,560 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lennar by 290.2% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 709,572 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $57,596,000 after buying an additional 527,735 shares during the last quarter. Cannell & Co. grew its stake in shares of Lennar by 220.6% during the first quarter. Cannell & Co. now owns 583,389 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $47,354,000 after buying an additional 401,411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lennar by 65.5% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 790,021 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $64,127,000 after buying an additional 312,595 shares during the last quarter. 81.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LEN traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $74.55. 2,579,170 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,645,972. Lennar Co. has a 1 year low of $62.54 and a 1 year high of $117.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $80.72 and its 200-day moving average is $78.66. The company has a current ratio of 7.73, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 1.52.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 12th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.92%.

In other news, VP David M. Collins sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $1,230,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 41,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,393,324. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 9.08% of the company’s stock.

LEN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James upped their target price on Lennar from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group lowered their price target on Lennar from $108.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Lennar from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $83.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Barclays lowered their price target on Lennar from $93.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Lennar from $85.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lennar presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.92.

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

