8,890 Shares in American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TAXF) Bought by CRA Financial Services LLC

CRA Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TAXF – Get Rating) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 8,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $443,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $229,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF by 21.9% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 861 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc. lifted its position in American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF by 10.9% during the first quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 5,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF by 41.6% in the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 1,805 shares during the period. Finally, McAdam LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $321,000.

Get American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

TAXF stock opened at $47.67 on Friday. American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $47.65 and a 1 year high of $55.44. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.20.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TAXF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TAXF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.