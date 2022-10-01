8,890 Shares in American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TAXF) Bought by CRA Financial Services LLC

CRA Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TAXF – Get Rating) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 8,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $443,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $229,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF by 21.9% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 861 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc. lifted its position in American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF by 10.9% during the first quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 5,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF by 41.6% in the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 1,805 shares during the period. Finally, McAdam LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $321,000.
American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF Trading Down 0.3 %
TAXF stock opened at $47.67 on Friday. American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $47.65 and a 1 year high of $55.44. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.20.
