9 Meters Biopharma (NASDAQ:NMTR) Given New $5.00 Price Target at Oppenheimer

9 Meters Biopharma (NASDAQ:NMTR – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Oppenheimer from $4.00 to $5.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on NMTR. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on 9 Meters Biopharma from $5.00 to $3.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Maxim Group downgraded 9 Meters Biopharma from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on 9 Meters Biopharma from $5.00 to $2.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd.

9 Meters Biopharma Stock Down 4.7 %

Shares of 9 Meters Biopharma stock opened at $0.22 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.25 and its 200-day moving average is $0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.71 million, a PE ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 0.38. 9 Meters Biopharma has a 12-month low of $0.20 and a 12-month high of $1.43.

Insider Buying and Selling at 9 Meters Biopharma

9 Meters Biopharma ( NASDAQ:NMTR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04). Analysts expect that 9 Meters Biopharma will post -0.18 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO John Temperato bought 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.23 per share, for a total transaction of $28,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,427,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $328,330.06. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of 9 Meters Biopharma

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NMTR. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of 9 Meters Biopharma by 301.3% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 114,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 86,281 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of 9 Meters Biopharma during the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of 9 Meters Biopharma during the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of 9 Meters Biopharma by 38.0% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 290,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 80,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adviser Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of 9 Meters Biopharma by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 286,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 55,360 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.31% of the company’s stock.

9 Meters Biopharma Company Profile

(Get Rating)

9 Meters Biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on treatments for people with rare digestive diseases, gastrointestinal conditions with unmet needs, and debilitating disorders. The company is developing Larazotide, an 8-amino acid peptide, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of celiac disease, as well as in Phase IIa clinical trial for treatment of multi-system inflammatory syndrome; and Vurolenatide, a long-acting injectable glucagon-like-peptide-1 that is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat short bowel syndrome.

