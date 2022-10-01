A.G. Barr (OTCMKTS:BAGFF) Cut to “Hold” at Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital downgraded shares of A.G. Barr (OTCMKTS:BAGFF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
A.G. Barr Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:BAGFF opened at $6.60 on Wednesday. A.G. Barr has a 52 week low of $6.60 and a 52 week high of $6.60. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.33.
A.G. Barr Company Profile
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on A.G. Barr (BAGFF)
- EV Battery Maker Freyr Set For Major Global Expansion
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 9/26 – 9/30
- This Is A Memorable Time To Buy Into Micron Technology
- Thor Industries Hammers Out A Bottom
- Declining Profits Challenge the CarMax Value Proposition
Receive News & Ratings for A.G. Barr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A.G. Barr and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.