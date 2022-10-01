A.G. Barr (OTCMKTS:BAGFF) Cut to “Hold” at Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital downgraded shares of A.G. Barr (OTCMKTS:BAGFF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A.G. Barr Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:BAGFF opened at $6.60 on Wednesday. A.G. Barr has a 52 week low of $6.60 and a 52 week high of $6.60. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.33.

A.G. Barr Company Profile

A.G. BARR p.l.c., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells soft drinks in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Carbonated Soft Drinks, Still Soft Drinks and Water, and Funkin. It provides carbonated and flavored soft drinks, drinks with spirit, fruit cocktails, fruit juices, spring and sparkling water, fruit drinks, energy drinks, iced tea, and other non-alcoholic beverages.

