AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY) Sets New 52-Week Low at $13.66

AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $13.66 and last traded at $13.92, with a volume of 582507 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.27.

Several analysts recently weighed in on VLVLY shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of AB Volvo (publ) from SEK 226 to SEK 229 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of AB Volvo (publ) from SEK 85 to SEK 70 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 26th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $28.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.05, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.67.

AB Volvo (publ) ( OTCMKTS:VLVLY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.07. AB Volvo (publ) had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 21.67%. The firm had revenue of $12.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.49 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that AB Volvo will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AB Volvo (publ), together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells trucks, buses, construction equipment, and marine and industrial engines in Europe, North America, South America, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. The company offers trucks for long-haulage, construction, mining, and distribution purposes under the Volvo, UD Trucks, Renault Trucks, Mack, Eicher, Arquus, cellcentric, and Dongfeng Trucks brands; and city and intercity buses, coaches, and bus chassis, as well as associated transport systems under the Prevost and Nova Bus brands.

