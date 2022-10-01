AC Milan Fan Token Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $3.14 Million (ACM)

AC Milan Fan Token (ACM) traded up 5.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on October 1st. One AC Milan Fan Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $3.89 or 0.00020113 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, AC Milan Fan Token has traded down 0.1% against the dollar. AC Milan Fan Token has a market capitalization of $77.69 million and $3.14 million worth of AC Milan Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About AC Milan Fan Token

AC Milan Fan Token’s genesis date was February 11th, 2021. AC Milan Fan Token’s total supply is 19,960,000 coins. The official website for AC Milan Fan Token is www.socios.com/acmilan. AC Milan Fan Token’s official Twitter account is @ActiniumCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

AC Milan Fan Token Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Socios.com is a mobile app for football fans, it's designed to get the users closer to the team they love by allowing them – the superfans – to vote on club-specific decisions. As well as the right to vote, users get access to unique rewards – once-in-a-lifetime experiences, exclusive merchandise, prediction games, match-day challenges, and more.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AC Milan Fan Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AC Milan Fan Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AC Milan Fan Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

