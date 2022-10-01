ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.42.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ACVA shares. JMP Securities lowered their price target on ACV Auctions from $20.00 to $10.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of ACV Auctions from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of ACV Auctions to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of ACV Auctions from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Barrington Research started coverage on shares of ACV Auctions in a research report on Friday, June 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ACV Auctions

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ACVA. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ACV Auctions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,152,000. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its position in shares of ACV Auctions by 224.5% during the 2nd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 34,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 23,855 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of ACV Auctions by 60.4% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 35,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 13,485 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC raised its position in shares of ACV Auctions by 164.3% during the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 260,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,706,000 after purchasing an additional 162,191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of ACV Auctions by 348.3% during the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Asset Management LLC now owns 825,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,396,000 after purchasing an additional 641,027 shares during the last quarter. 66.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ACV Auctions Stock Performance

NASDAQ ACVA opened at $7.19 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. ACV Auctions has a 52-week low of $6.10 and a 52-week high of $22.82. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.58. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.57 and a beta of 1.21.

ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.03. ACV Auctions had a negative return on equity of 17.47% and a negative net margin of 25.63%. The firm had revenue of $115.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.06) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that ACV Auctions will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

ACV Auctions Company Profile



ACV Auctions Inc operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. It also provides data services that offer insights into the condition and value of used vehicles, as well as offers customer financing services. ACV Auctions Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Buffalo, New York.

