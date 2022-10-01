Adams Resources & Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AE) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Adams Resources & Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, an increase of 78.6% from the August 31st total of 2,800 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 11,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:AE opened at $29.80 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.46. Adams Resources & Energy has a 1 year low of $26.26 and a 1 year high of $39.89. The firm has a market cap of $130.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.70 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. Adams Resources & Energy’s payout ratio is presently 32.54%.
Adams Resources & Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the marketing, transportation, terminalling, and storage in various crude oil and natural gas basins in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Crude Oil Marketing, Transportation and Storage; Tank truck Transportation of Liquid Chemicals, Pressurized Gases, Asphalt and Dry Bulk; and Pipeline Transportation, Terminalling and Storage of Crude Oil.
