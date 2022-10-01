Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Acquired by Ziegler Capital Management LLC

Ziegler Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 136.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,885 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,543 shares during the period. Adobe makes up about 0.9% of Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $21,921,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,526,571 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $21,279,818,000 after acquiring an additional 1,212,093 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC raised its position in Adobe by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 6,662,539 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,035,586,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222,654 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,988,886 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,728,658,000 after buying an additional 185,340 shares during the period. Edgewood Management LLC grew its position in shares of Adobe by 10.2% during the first quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 5,319,395 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,423,623,000 after buying an additional 493,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,378,829,000. 80.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Adobe Stock Down 1.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ ADBE opened at $275.20 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $376.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $397.41. The company has a market capitalization of $127.94 billion, a PE ratio of 27.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.14. Adobe Inc. has a 12-month low of $274.73 and a 12-month high of $699.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.07.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Adobe from $550.00 to $500.00 in a report on Friday, June 17th. Oppenheimer cut Adobe from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Adobe from $475.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Adobe from $430.00 to $358.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Adobe from $380.00 to $388.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $427.11.
Insider Activity at Adobe
In related news, Director David A. Ricks bought 1,200 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $280.56 per share, with a total value of $336,672.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,139 shares in the company, valued at $1,441,797.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Adobe news, CFO Daniel Durn purchased 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $288.11 per share, for a total transaction of $936,357.50. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 8,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,578,008.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David A. Ricks purchased 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $280.56 per share, with a total value of $336,672.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,441,797.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,769 shares of company stock valued at $1,477,562. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Adobe Profile
Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.
