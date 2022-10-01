Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Acquired by Ziegler Capital Management LLC

Ziegler Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 136.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,885 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,543 shares during the period. Adobe makes up about 0.9% of Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $21,921,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,526,571 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $21,279,818,000 after acquiring an additional 1,212,093 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC raised its position in Adobe by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 6,662,539 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,035,586,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222,654 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,988,886 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,728,658,000 after buying an additional 185,340 shares during the period. Edgewood Management LLC grew its position in shares of Adobe by 10.2% during the first quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 5,319,395 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,423,623,000 after buying an additional 493,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,378,829,000. 80.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE opened at $275.20 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $376.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $397.41. The company has a market capitalization of $127.94 billion, a PE ratio of 27.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.14. Adobe Inc. has a 12-month low of $274.73 and a 12-month high of $699.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 15th. The software company reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by ($0.02). Adobe had a net margin of 28.00% and a return on equity of 36.49%. The company had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.65 EPS. Adobe’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 11.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Adobe from $550.00 to $500.00 in a report on Friday, June 17th. Oppenheimer cut Adobe from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Adobe from $475.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Adobe from $430.00 to $358.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Adobe from $380.00 to $388.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $427.11.

In related news, Director David A. Ricks bought 1,200 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $280.56 per share, with a total value of $336,672.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,139 shares in the company, valued at $1,441,797.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Adobe news, CFO Daniel Durn purchased 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $288.11 per share, for a total transaction of $936,357.50. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 8,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,578,008.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David A. Ricks purchased 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $280.56 per share, with a total value of $336,672.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,441,797.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,769 shares of company stock valued at $1,477,562. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Adobe Profile

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

