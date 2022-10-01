Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Issues Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.50-$3.50 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.45. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.52 billion-$4.52 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.58 billion.

ADBE stock opened at $275.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $376.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $397.41. Adobe has a twelve month low of $274.73 and a twelve month high of $699.54. The firm has a market cap of $127.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.14, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.14.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 15th. The software company reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by ($0.02). Adobe had a return on equity of 36.49% and a net margin of 28.00%. The firm had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.65 EPS. Adobe’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Adobe will post 11.12 earnings per share for the current year.

ADBE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho dropped their price target on Adobe from $440.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Adobe from $362.00 to $337.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Edward Jones downgraded Adobe from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Adobe from $380.00 to $388.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on Adobe from $520.00 to $400.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $427.11.

In other news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 794 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $317,600.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 23,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,595,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,711 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $393.58, for a total transaction of $1,066,995.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,268,108.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 794 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $317,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 23,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,595,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,769 shares of company stock valued at $1,477,562 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADBE. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Adobe in the first quarter valued at $101,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 1st quarter valued at $202,000. Delphia USA Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 34.4% in the 1st quarter. Delphia USA Inc. now owns 586 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Plancorp LLC raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 643 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Interchange Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 44.1% in the 1st quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 817 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.75% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

