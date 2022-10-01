Advisory Resource Group Grows Stock Holdings in FT Cboe Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – March (NYSEARCA:YMAR)

Advisory Resource Group increased its stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – March (NYSEARCA:YMAR – Get Rating) by 34.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,064 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,087 shares during the period. Advisory Resource Group’s holdings in FT Cboe Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – March were worth $289,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in FT Cboe Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – March during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in FT Cboe Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – March by 48.3% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 4,539 shares during the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC raised its position in FT Cboe Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – March by 10.1% during the first quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 54,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,089,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in FT Cboe Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – March by 26.7% during the first quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 45,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $917,000 after acquiring an additional 9,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fragasso Group Inc. acquired a new position in FT Cboe Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – March during the first quarter worth about $343,000.

FT Cboe Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – March Stock Performance

Shares of YMAR opened at $16.67 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.57. FT Cboe Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – March has a 12-month low of $16.53 and a 12-month high of $22.19.

