Advisory Resource Group Has $2.20 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Advisory Resource Group lessened its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,841 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 153 shares during the period. Advisory Resource Group’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $2,198,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dravo Bay LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the first quarter worth $32,000. Birch Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the second quarter worth $35,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the first quarter worth $36,000. Capital Management Associates NY acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the second quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.46% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Trust Stock Performance

Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust stock opened at $267.26 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $304.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $310.32. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1 year low of $267.10 and a 1 year high of $408.71.

Invesco QQQ Trust Cuts Dividend

About Invesco QQQ Trust

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be paid a $0.519 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 19th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

