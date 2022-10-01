Advisory Resource Group Has $2.39 Million Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Advisory Resource Group boosted its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 11.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 63,865 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 6,390 shares during the period. Advisory Resource Group’s holdings in Intel were worth $2,389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of INTC. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new position in Intel during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its position in Intel by 2,835.0% during the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 587 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Intel during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Intel during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.52% of the company’s stock.

Intel Trading Down 2.3 %

NASDAQ INTC opened at $25.77 on Friday. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $25.74 and a 12 month high of $56.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.80 and a 200-day moving average of $39.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $105.81 billion, a PE ratio of 5.52, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.65.

Intel Announces Dividend

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The chip maker reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.40). Intel had a net margin of 26.03% and a return on equity of 16.65%. The business had revenue of $15.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th will be paid a $0.365 dividend. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.26%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on INTC. Wedbush dropped their price objective on Intel from $44.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird cut Intel from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Intel from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $30.00 price target on Intel in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Finally, DZ Bank cut Intel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.56.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 14,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $33.86 per share, for a total transaction of $501,128.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,614,533.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

Further Reading

