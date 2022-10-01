Advisory Resource Group Increases Stock Holdings in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Advisory Resource Group lifted its holdings in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) by 1,785.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,310 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 10,710 shares during the quarter. Advisory Resource Group’s holdings in Shopify were worth $353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SHOP. Claro Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shopify in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in Shopify by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,069 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,605,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Shopify by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,489,765 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,184,252,000 after purchasing an additional 90,070 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in Shopify by 48.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,105,757 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,900,449,000 after purchasing an additional 683,314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Shopify by 57.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 324,055 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $446,350,000 after purchasing an additional 118,883 shares during the last quarter. 54.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SHOP. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Shopify from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. National Bankshares set a $75.00 price target on Shopify and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $45.00 price target (down from $50.00) on shares of Shopify in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Citigroup cut their price target on Shopify from $43.20 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Shopify from $47.50 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.18.

Shares of SHOP opened at $26.94 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.78 and a beta of 1.82. Shopify Inc. has a one year low of $26.38 and a one year high of $176.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 11.17 and a current ratio of 11.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.36.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The software maker reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.04). Shopify had a negative net margin of 38.01% and a negative return on equity of 1.61%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Shopify Inc. will post -0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

