Advisory Resource Group Makes New $454,000 Investment in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Advisory Resource Group purchased a new position in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 1,775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $454,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Tower during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of American Tower by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 13,091 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,346,000 after buying an additional 1,118 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in shares of American Tower by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 51,030 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,042,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. Cadence Bank NA raised its holdings in shares of American Tower by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 1,194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Tower in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. 91.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AMT stock opened at $214.70 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47. The company has a market capitalization of $99.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.48. American Tower Co. has a 12 month low of $211.38 and a 12 month high of $294.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $257.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $252.93.

American Tower ( NYSE:AMT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.99. American Tower had a net margin of 27.23% and a return on equity of 28.93%. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that American Tower Co. will post 9.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 11th will be paid a $1.47 dividend. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.43. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 7th. American Tower’s payout ratio is presently 94.08%.

AMT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of American Tower from $284.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of American Tower from $283.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Bank of America started coverage on shares of American Tower in a report on Sunday, June 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $315.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of American Tower from $252.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of American Tower from $282.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $291.29.

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

