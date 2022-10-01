Advisory Resource Group Purchases 4,502 Shares of PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PHYL)

Advisory Resource Group grew its position in PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PHYL – Get Rating) by 12.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,744 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,502 shares during the quarter. Advisory Resource Group owned approximately 1.61% of PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF worth $1,420,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BTS Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. BTS Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,693 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its position in shares of PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF by 101.1% during the first quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 65,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,512,000 after acquiring an additional 33,098 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF by 121.7% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,385,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,868,000 after acquiring an additional 760,600 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $94,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF by 8.2% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 22,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $863,000 after acquiring an additional 1,712 shares during the last quarter.

Get PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF alerts:

PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:PHYL opened at $32.86 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $34.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.64. PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $32.77 and a fifty-two week high of $41.28.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHYL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PHYL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.