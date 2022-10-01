Advisory Resource Group Sells 2,043 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Advisory Resource Group lowered its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,232 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,043 shares during the period. Advisory Resource Group’s holdings in AT&T were worth $487,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in T. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in AT&T during the 4th quarter worth $209,000. 626 Financial LLC bought a new position in AT&T during the 4th quarter worth $220,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in AT&T by 37.0% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 346,341 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,520,000 after acquiring an additional 93,607 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 149,146 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,648,000 after purchasing an additional 2,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Claro Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 27,977 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $688,000 after purchasing an additional 1,337 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.88% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on T. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on AT&T from $24.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Tigress Financial reduced their target price on AT&T from $31.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on AT&T to $21.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.29.

AT&T Stock Performance

Shares of AT&T stock opened at $15.34 on Friday. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $15.34 and a one year high of $21.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.64, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $29.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.48 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 13.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 10th will be paid a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.24%. AT&T’s payout ratio is presently 40.81%.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

