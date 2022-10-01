Advisory Resource Group Sells 3,804 Shares of BNY Mellon International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BKIE)

Advisory Resource Group lessened its stake in BNY Mellon International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BKIE – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,879 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,804 shares during the quarter. BNY Mellon International Equity ETF makes up approximately 0.8% of Advisory Resource Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Advisory Resource Group owned 1.95% of BNY Mellon International Equity ETF worth $2,473,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of BNY Mellon International Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,109,000. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BNY Mellon International Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $15,070,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its holdings in shares of BNY Mellon International Equity ETF by 301.6% in the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 208,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,673,000 after purchasing an additional 156,820 shares during the period. Total Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BNY Mellon International Equity ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. now owns 203,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,320,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the period. Finally, Zhang Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of BNY Mellon International Equity ETF by 36.8% in the 2nd quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 57,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,468,000 after purchasing an additional 15,414 shares during the period.

BNY Mellon International Equity ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

BNY Mellon International Equity ETF stock opened at $53.54 on Friday. BNY Mellon International Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $53.02 and a 1-year high of $76.19. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.91.

