Advisory Resource Group Sells 434 Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Advisory Resource Group lessened its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,156 shares of the company’s stock after selling 434 shares during the quarter. Advisory Resource Group’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $240,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 42,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,809,000 after acquiring an additional 2,509 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 110,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,320,000 after buying an additional 14,816 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 75.8% in the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 13,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,487,000 after buying an additional 5,726 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 22.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 20,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,245,000 after buying an additional 3,753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. raised its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.4% in the first quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 52,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,817,000 after buying an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.62% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NVO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. BNP Paribas upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $750.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a 750.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Oddo Bhf upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Novo Nordisk A/S from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $682.43.

Novo Nordisk A/S Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NVO opened at $99.63 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 12 month low of $91.51 and a 12 month high of $122.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $105.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.08. The firm has a market cap of $225.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.74, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.47.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $5.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.86 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 32.14% and a return on equity of 72.10%. Analysts predict that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Novo Nordisk A/S Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were given a $0.5836 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.18%.

About Novo Nordisk A/S

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharm. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

