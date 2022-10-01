AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.35-$1.65 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52. The company issued revenue guidance of $490.00 million-$520.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $509.39 million.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AVAV. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of AeroVironment from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of AeroVironment from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of AeroVironment from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AeroVironment from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors upgraded shares of AeroVironment from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $103.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $89.00.

Shares of AVAV opened at $83.36 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $91.77 and its 200-day moving average is $89.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,667.53 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 3.73 and a quick ratio of 2.70. AeroVironment has a 12-month low of $52.03 and a 12-month high of $114.11.

AeroVironment ( NASDAQ:AVAV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 7th. The aerospace company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $108.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.41 million. AeroVironment had a return on equity of 5.39% and a net margin of 0.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.17) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that AeroVironment will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Brian Charles Shackley sold 500 shares of AeroVironment stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.39, for a total value of $50,195.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $339,518.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Charles R. Holland sold 3,001 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.87, for a total transaction of $242,690.87. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 63,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,094,810. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Brian Charles Shackley sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.39, for a total transaction of $50,195.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,382 shares in the company, valued at $339,518.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,826 shares of company stock valued at $1,323,206 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVAV. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AeroVironment in the first quarter worth $47,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of AeroVironment by 37.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,751 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AeroVironment by 4.1% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 20,694 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,948,000 after buying an additional 811 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of AeroVironment by 14.8% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,918 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $656,000 after buying an additional 894 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of AeroVironment by 1.5% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 74,476 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,122,000 after buying an additional 1,092 shares during the last quarter. 88.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, delivers, and supports a portfolio of robotic systems and related services for government agencies and businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS), Tactical Missile System (TMS), Medium Unmanned Aircraft Systems (MUAS), and High Altitude Pseudo-Satellite Systems (HAPS).

