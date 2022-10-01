AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAVGet Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.35-$1.65 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52. The company issued revenue guidance of $490.00 million-$520.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $509.39 million.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AVAV. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of AeroVironment from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of AeroVironment from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of AeroVironment from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AeroVironment from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors upgraded shares of AeroVironment from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $103.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $89.00.

AeroVironment Stock Performance

Shares of AVAV opened at $83.36 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $91.77 and its 200-day moving average is $89.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,667.53 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 3.73 and a quick ratio of 2.70. AeroVironment has a 12-month low of $52.03 and a 12-month high of $114.11.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAVGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 7th. The aerospace company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $108.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.41 million. AeroVironment had a return on equity of 5.39% and a net margin of 0.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.17) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that AeroVironment will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at AeroVironment

In other news, CAO Brian Charles Shackley sold 500 shares of AeroVironment stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.39, for a total value of $50,195.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $339,518.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Charles R. Holland sold 3,001 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.87, for a total transaction of $242,690.87. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 63,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,094,810. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Brian Charles Shackley sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.39, for a total transaction of $50,195.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,382 shares in the company, valued at $339,518.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,826 shares of company stock valued at $1,323,206 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of AeroVironment

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVAV. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AeroVironment in the first quarter worth $47,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of AeroVironment by 37.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,751 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AeroVironment by 4.1% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 20,694 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,948,000 after buying an additional 811 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of AeroVironment by 14.8% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,918 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $656,000 after buying an additional 894 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of AeroVironment by 1.5% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 74,476 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,122,000 after buying an additional 1,092 shares during the last quarter. 88.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AeroVironment

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, delivers, and supports a portfolio of robotic systems and related services for government agencies and businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS), Tactical Missile System (TMS), Medium Unmanned Aircraft Systems (MUAS), and High Altitude Pseudo-Satellite Systems (HAPS).

