Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) Stock Price Down 10%

Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Rating) shares traded down 10% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $18.50 and last traded at $18.60. 164,055 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 10,173,338 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.66.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AFRM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Affirm from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Affirm from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Affirm to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Mizuho decreased their price target on Affirm from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Wedbush started coverage on Affirm in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Affirm currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.83.

Affirm Stock Down 1.6 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 11.87 and a quick ratio of 11.87.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Affirm

Affirm ( NASDAQ:AFRM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $364.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $354.86 million. Affirm had a negative net margin of 52.43% and a negative return on equity of 20.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.48) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Affirm Holdings, Inc. will post -2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HM Payson & Co. raised its stake in Affirm by 540.0% during the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO boosted its stake in Affirm by 484.0% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Affirm during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Affirm by 54.9% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 982 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Affirm during the 1st quarter worth $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.76% of the company’s stock.

About Affirm

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its commerce platform, agreements with originating banks, and capital markets partners enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to sixty months.

