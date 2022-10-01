AgeX Therapeutics (NYSE:AGE) Shares Down 7.9%

AgeX Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSE:AGE – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 7.9% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.56 and last traded at $0.56. 13,199 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 120,457 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.61.

AgeX Therapeutics Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.72.

Get AgeX Therapeutics alerts:

AgeX Therapeutics (NYSE:AGE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AgeX Therapeutics

AgeX Therapeutics Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in AgeX Therapeutics stock. Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in AgeX Therapeutics, Inc. ( NYSE:AGE Get Rating ) by 33.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 116,650 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,000 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp owned 0.31% of AgeX Therapeutics worth $67,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

AgeX Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics targeting human aging and degenerative diseases in the United States. The company's lead cell-based therapeutic candidates in development include AGEX-BAT1, a cell therapy product candidate for the treatment of various age-related metabolic disorders, such as Type II adult-onset diabetes and obesity; and AGEX-VASC1, a cell-based therapy to restore vascular support in aged ischemic tissues, such as peripheral vascular disease and ischemic heart disease.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AgeX Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AgeX Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.