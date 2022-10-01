agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL) Insider Sells $248,000.16 in Stock

agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL – Get Rating) insider Benjamin Kornitzer sold 10,792 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.98, for a total value of $248,000.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $249,401.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Benjamin Kornitzer also recently made the following trade(s):

Get agilon health alerts:

On Friday, September 9th, Benjamin Kornitzer sold 8,094 shares of agilon health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.08, for a total value of $186,809.52.

On Tuesday, August 23rd, Benjamin Kornitzer sold 5,396 shares of agilon health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.49, for a total value of $110,564.04.

On Thursday, August 4th, Benjamin Kornitzer sold 8,094 shares of agilon health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.09, for a total value of $211,172.46.

On Monday, July 18th, Benjamin Kornitzer sold 8,094 shares of agilon health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.57, for a total value of $215,057.58.

On Friday, July 15th, Benjamin Kornitzer sold 8,094 shares of agilon health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.25, for a total value of $212,467.50.

On Friday, July 1st, Benjamin Kornitzer sold 5,396 shares of agilon health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.88, for a total value of $118,064.48.

On Tuesday, July 5th, Benjamin Kornitzer sold 41,187 shares of agilon health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.96, for a total value of $945,653.52.

agilon health Price Performance

Shares of AGL opened at $23.42 on Friday. agilon health, inc. has a 1 year low of $14.36 and a 1 year high of $28.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 2.65. The company has a market capitalization of $9.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -83.64 and a beta of 1.86. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.38 and a 200-day moving average of $22.22.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

agilon health ( NYSE:AGL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.02). agilon health had a negative return on equity of 9.80% and a negative net margin of 4.99%. The company had revenue of $670.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $648.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.06) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that agilon health, inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

AGL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on agilon health in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on agilon health in a research note on Monday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price target on agilon health from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on agilon health from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, TheStreet lowered agilon health from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, agilon health has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On agilon health

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of agilon health during the second quarter worth about $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in agilon health by 772.7% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in agilon health by 899.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502 shares in the last quarter. Gleason Group Inc. bought a new stake in agilon health in the first quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in agilon health in the first quarter worth approximately $69,000.

About agilon health

(Get Rating)

agilon health, inc. offers healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it served approximately 238,000 senior members, which included 186,300 medicare advantage members and 51,700 medicare fee-for-service beneficiaries.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for agilon health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for agilon health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.