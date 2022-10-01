Akash Network (AKT) Price Reaches $0.26 on Top Exchanges

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 1st. Akash Network has a total market cap of $51.42 million and $585,086.00 worth of Akash Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Akash Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.26 or 0.00001331 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Akash Network has traded down 11.7% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.92 or 0.00087956 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.61 or 0.00065551 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000575 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.02 or 0.00031304 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00018411 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001850 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0575 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002328 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00007817 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0312 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Akash Network Profile

Akash Network uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 1st, 2020. Akash Network’s total supply is 200,811,961 coins and its circulating supply is 171,908,579 coins. The Reddit community for Akash Network is https://reddit.com/r/akashnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Akash Network is akash.network. Akash Network’s official Twitter account is @akashnet_ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Akash Network Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Akash DeCloud is a cloud built for DeFi, decentralized projects, and high growth companies, providing scale, flexibility, and price performance. Its serverless computing platform is compatible with all cloud providers and all applications that run on the cloud.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Akash Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Akash Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Akash Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

