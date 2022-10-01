Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO) Hits New 1-Year High at $29.85

Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $29.85 and last traded at $29.68, with a volume of 51774 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $28.89.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AKRO. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Akero Therapeutics from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Akero Therapeutics from $14.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Akero Therapeutics from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th.

Akero Therapeutics Stock Up 14.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 6.90 and a current ratio of 6.90. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.01.

Insider Activity

Akero Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:AKRO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.77) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by $0.08. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Akero Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Catriona Yale sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.48, for a total value of $1,099,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 82,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,255,366.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Akero Therapeutics news, CFO William Richard White sold 32,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.03, for a total transaction of $878,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $119,715.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Catriona Yale sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.48, for a total transaction of $1,099,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 82,073 shares in the company, valued at $2,255,366.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 132,500 shares of company stock worth $3,622,875 in the last 90 days. 10.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Akero Therapeutics

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Akero Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $194,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Akero Therapeutics by 914,807.1% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 128,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after buying an additional 128,073 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Akero Therapeutics by 70.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,863,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,612,000 after buying an additional 770,924 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in Akero Therapeutics by 196.5% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 10,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 7,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yiheng Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Akero Therapeutics by 21.2% during the second quarter. Yiheng Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,882,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,792,000 after buying an additional 329,708 shares in the last quarter.

About Akero Therapeutics

Akero Therapeutics, Inc, a cardio-metabolic nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) company, engages in the development of medicines designed to restore metabolic balance and improve overall health. The company's lead product candidate is efruxifermin (EFX), an analog of fibroblast growth factor 21, which protects against cellular stress and regulates metabolism of lipids, carbohydrates, and proteins throughout the body.

Further Reading

